With the UN’s (United Nations) upcoming International Youth Day on August 12, the positive work of young adults and takes many forms.

Here in the NWT, one such form is the the Youth Ambassador Program run by the GNWT.

Started 14 years ago at the Canada Winter Games in Whitehorse, the program has been a positive means of representation for both young adults and Northern culture in Canada.

Applicants of of the Ambassador Program go on to receive training, which leads to volunteering at various Games and events.

Olivia Villebrun, a former ambassador for the program during an event in Fairbanks, Alaska, recalled her experiences fondly.

“In general, my experiences with the Youth Ambassador Program has been really vast and very exciting,” she said. “I made so many friends and contacts from doing the [program]. As well, I actually met my partner through it. We met in Fairbanks.”

The program’s manager of youth and volunteer leadership, Ashley Gillis, delved into the numbers of the program, said it’s been “life changing” for participants.

“We’ve had over 700 participants in the program,” said Gillis. “I would say it was an overall very positive experience for the youth. It’s given youths and young people the opportunity to travel and volunteer, meet new people, develop leadership skills.”

All territorial governments helped to support the program and assisted with it’s showcasing of Northern culture in Canada.

It was through this that the program was a success, resulting in the establishment of a permanent program in the Northwest Territories.