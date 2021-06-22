The GNWT and NWT Teachers Association (NWTTA) have reached a tentative agreement in ongoing negotiations over the collective agreement, according to a joint news release on June 22.

The parties are pleased with progress made since negotiations started on May 17, they said, and are recommending to their membership and the Financial Management Board that the agreement be ratified.

Details of the tentative agreement will not be released until the ratification process is completed, they said.

The current collective agreement covers the period of Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

That agreement gave teachers in the NWT a pay rise of 2.5 per cent.