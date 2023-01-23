A 39-year-old man pulled over by Yellowknife RCMP this past weekend for having a licence plate covered in snow wound up facing multiple charges for much more serious offices.

The police stopped the man for having an obstructed licence plate shortly before midnight on Sunday.

The motorist was found to be driving while his licence was suspended and he allegedly had a small quantity of crack cocaine and drug trafficking paraphernalia with him.

He has been charged with, among other things, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and he was jailed.

Anyone who has information about drug trafficking within the Yellowknife area is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.