Tenants have started to move into the Nordic Arms apartment building in Yellowknife, with the process expected to be completed by October 2023, according to Housing NWT.

In March 2022, Housing NWT took full ownership of Nordic Arms and poured $1.3 million into repairs and renovations through to May 2023, including the installation of new sprinklers, fire panels, electrical distribution upgrades and replacement of flooring. Finance Canada contributed approximately $300,000 towards this work.

The property was acquired from Yellowknife Education District No. 1.

Housing NWT plans to accommodate existing market tenants and new public housing tenants in the building — two of the units will remain market rental units while the other 22 units are designated for public housing.

The acquisition of Nordic Arms, located on Franklin Avenue, does not increase the total number of public housing units in Yellowknife. Instead, it will convert previously leased public housing units to ones owned by the GNWT.

Jeanne Yurris, spokesperson for Housing NWT, stated that the rent for the apartments will be determined based on the gross income of each household, similar to what has been done with other public housing units.

The apartments feature two- and three-bedroom units. Under Housing NWT’s public housing policy, units are allocated to applicants based on the size of the families that need to move in.

“Local housing authorities work with tenants to find housing solutions that suit their needs,” Yurris said.

Yurris added that the tenants were moved to public housing units leased from a private landlord in Yellowknife during the Nordic Arms upgrades.

“Housing NWT has been working hard to increase the supply of quality, energy-efficient, and affordable housing,” stated Paulie Chinna, Minister Responsible for Housing NWT. “This government has taken significant steps to expand the portfolio of owned public housing units. With the announcement of the Nordic Arms apartment building, Housing NWT shows its commitment and we are seeing substantial progress.”