A single case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Ekati Diamond Mine, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) stated on July 26.

Despite being confirmed at the mine, the COVID infection did not occur at the site, according to the OCPHO.

The infected individual, as well as six other contacts, are self-isolating at the site.

The individual is not a resident of the NWT and will not be reported as a part of the NWT’s statistics, the OCPHO stated.

An investigation has determined that there is no risk of infection to the public.