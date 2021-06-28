Wearing a face mask in indoor spaces is no longer mandatory in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilo and Behchoko, Dr. Kami Kandola, chief public health officer, announced on June 28.

While the mandatory face mask order has been officially revoked, Kandola still recommends face coverings to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets in crowded places both indoors and outdoors. She said wearing a mask helps residents protect themselves and others when it is difficult to maintain physical distancing, where there is poor ventilation and indoors where there is singing, music or exercise.

Masks will also continue to be required to enter certain businesses.

Mandatory masking requirements were originally put in place in response to the N.J Macpherson school COVID-19 outbreak. Though the outbreak was declared over on June 14, the masking mandate was kept in the four communities for an additional two weeks as an additional safety measure until the end of the school year.