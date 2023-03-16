Sanikiluaq RCMP responded to a raging fire at the old health centre the night of March 14 at 10:50 p.m.

The severe damages have rendered the building a total loss, despite the efforts of the Sanikiluaq Fire Department. The Mounties determined that the blaze was not suspicious in nature.

No further details were disclosed.

The structure was being used by the medical travel team on the upper levels and for probation and mental health purposes on the first floor.

Sanikiluaq is still served by the community’s new health centre, which opened its doors during the summer of 2021.