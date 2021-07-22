The 15 Annual Old Town Ramble and Ride is on the way.

Taking place every August long weekend, Old Town Ramble and Ride gives folks a chance to head on down to the Old Town area and see the artistic aesthetic it has to offer.

As a preliminary beginning to the celebrations, on July 10 at 9 a.m., 50 masks were hidden around the Yellowknife Old Town.

Those wishing to find the masks can follow-up with hints on the Ramble and Road Facebook page.

As an added bonus prize, 10 of the hidden masks are coupled with a bonus gift.

The gift comes in the form of one of two prize packs containing either a t-shirt, a mug, and more, or a gift card for a Yellowknife old town business.