One arrest has been made as Yellowknife RCMP continue their investigation of an incident allegedly involving a handgun at Grayling Manor earlier today, Jan. 7.

Police first attended the scene on 53 Street earlier in the day at 7:55 a.m. after receiving reports of three armed men entering one of the units.

“At one point a handgun was observed and pointed at occupants,” said Inspector B.J. Larocque in an emailed statement Friday.

“The males left the unit without any injuries to those around. Responding members conducted a search on the exterior of Grayling Manor and found a handgun.”

Larocque added that one of the men headed to Sunridge Apartments on 51A Avenue where officers were working.

Larocque said that the Yellowknife detachment’s police dog service as well as the NWT And Yukon Emergency Response Teams spent most of the day searching for the suspects.

As of late Friday afternoon, streets surrounding Grayling Manor were reopened to traffic, however there was a police presence on 51A Avenue and residents were being asked to avoid the area.