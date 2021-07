One male died and two others were seriously hurt in an all-terrain vehicle incident in Sanikiluaq on Friday, July 16.

RCMP responded to a report of something gone awry at close to 9 p.m. that night. Bystanders at the scene helped transport the three injured males to the local health centre. One of the males succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

The two other males were sent to Winnipeg by medevac.

The police investigation into this matter is ongoing.