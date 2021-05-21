One new case of COVID-19 was added to the N.J. Macpherson school outbreak on May 21, bringing the total to 71 cases.

There are currently nine active cases and 62 have recovered, said chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

One active case was also reported at the Ekati Diamond Mine in a non-NWT resident. A former case at the Diavik Mine has recovered.

A total of 3,501 COVID-19 tests have been conducted since the outbreak began on May 1.

Sixty-four per cent of the cases have been symptomatic and 83 per cent were reported in individuals younger than 18.

Recreational travel over the May long weekend is encouraged, Kandola said, as it is not regarded as travelling in and out of communities.

Necessary travel between Yellowknife, Behchoko, Dettah, Ndilo and small communities, such as travel for medical appointments is permitted.

Daily updates on the outbreak will end after May 21, Kandola added.