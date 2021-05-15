The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) reported 65 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory as of noon on May 14.

Since May 13, the OCPHO reported one new active case while seven people were declared to have recovered.

38 people in Yellowknife have been confirmed, through testing, to have the virus.

Mandatory masking requirements in Yellowknife, Dettah, N’dilo and Behchoko remain in place, however the CPHO has announced all people attending schools for work or learning next week will be required to wear a face mask.

Non-essential travel

The territorial public heath authority maintains that no one should travel in and out of Yellowknife, Dettah, N’dilo and Behchoko until further notice.

Working remotely is still strongly suggested for all employees who are able, in the NWT.