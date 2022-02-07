Just one new Covid-19-related hospitalization was recorded in the Northwest Territories over the weekend as deaths and ICU admissions remained unchanged and active cases dropped.

In the GNWT’s most recent update to its Covid-19 dashboard, 925 active cases were recorded in the territory, a decrease of 63 from the previous day. One new hospitalization was recorded, bringing the total to 83, while ICU admissions remained steady at 24 and deaths at 17.

Despite the drop in case numbers, community transmission advisories were added for three communities: Fort Liard, Fort Resolution and Ulukhaktok. An existing advisory for Tulita was lifted. There are currently 13 NWT communities as well as eight long-term care homes under general Covid-19 advisories.

Three new outbreak sites were identified on Monday, Feb. 7: Helen Kalvak Elihakvik School in Ulukhaktok as of Feb. 7; Joseph Burr Tyrrell Elementary School in Fort Smith as of Feb. 6; and N.J. Macpherson School in Yellowknife as of Feb. 4.