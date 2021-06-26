A non-NWT resident has been found with COVID-19 in Hay River, chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola said June 26.

In a statement from her office Saturday morning, Kandola stated that the issue is tied to out-of-territory travel and at that there are no public health risk exposures.

The person is isolating and is doing well, Kandola said.

The announcement came as public health restrictions are being eased following this month’s Emerging Wisely 2021 update.

“It’s important to know the COVID-19 risks to you and your community in order to make the best choices about planning events and gatherings or travel.” Kandola said.

“NWT residents should review current restrictions in place and be aware of anticipated changes in the coming weeks and months.”

The Department of Health and Social Services has several information documents that residents are asked to review to mitigate risk and follow health habits properly, she said.

When travelling outside the territory, it is important to keep in mind where COVID hotspots are, she said.