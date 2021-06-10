Yellowknife’s beloved One of a Thai food truck opened its window to a lineup of lunchtime customers Wednesday welcoming the restaurant’s seasonal return.

Dozens of residents enjoyed spring rolls, pad thai, curries, rice and salads to celebrate the start of One of a Thai’s 10th year in business.

Ahead of their June 9 launch, Sousanh Chanthalangsy-Bornilla, owner and chef said she and her cousin Linda Khounkhong stayed up all night preparing for their opening day. The pair called it quits on prep work at 6:30 a.m. only to wake up two hours later to continue getting ready for their 11:45 a.m. start time.

“That’s how first days usually are,” Chanthalangsy-Bornilla said. “We want everything to be perfect.”

Though, she said, they never are: the truck’s debit/credit machine malfunctioning partway through the lunch rush. “We made it work,” she said, playing off the hustle of feeding the afternoon crowd.

To those who waited in Wednesday’s long line, and to all who have supported them throughout the 10 years, Chanthalangsy-Bornilla thanked the community of Yellowknife for making their family’s “dream come true with the One of a Thai food truck.”