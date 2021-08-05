A Fort Smith resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning from a trip outside the territory, acting chief public health officer (CPHO) Dr. André Corriveau said on Aug. 5.

The individual is isolating and doing well and there is no risk to the public or public exposures, Corriveau said in a news release.

An increase in COVID-19 cases in the NWT is expected as case numbers rise in the rest of Canada, travel restrictions are eased and as travel into the territory increases, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) added.

Evidence shows the Delta variant of COVID-19 is becoming more prevalent in Canada and that the virus is becoming a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” the OCPHO said.

Residents can determine their personal comfort level in relation to travel by looking at the Travel Hotspots portal of the GNWT’s COVID-19 website.

Unvaccinated individuals are at higher risk and the OCPHO advises that vaccination is the best protection.

For more information, search “Delta Variant” in the Frequently Asked Questions section of the GNWT COVID-19 website.