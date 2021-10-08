With the Oct. 18 municipal election fast approaching and 11 candidates on the ballot for eight Town Council seats, CBC North and the Inuvik Drum are teaming up to host an online all candidates forum Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mountain time.

Normally held in person, the forum will be conducted online for Covid-19 safety purposes. Voters will be given the opportunity to ask questions by a Facebook live feed or in advance by emailing them to inuvikdrum@nnsl.com.

The link to the live feed will be shared on the Inuvik Drum’s Facebook page.

An all candidates forum for the Inuvik Municipal Election Oct. 18 will be held online Oct. 14 as a joint-effort between CBC North and the Inuvik Drum. Photo courtesy CBC News

Eric Bowling

Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee....

