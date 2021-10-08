With the Oct. 18 municipal election fast approaching and 11 candidates on the ballot for eight Town Council seats, CBC North and the Inuvik Drum are teaming up to host an online all candidates forum Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mountain time.

Normally held in person, the forum will be conducted online for Covid-19 safety purposes. Voters will be given the opportunity to ask questions by a Facebook live feed or in advance by emailing them to inuvikdrum@nnsl.com.

The link to the live feed will be shared on the Inuvik Drum’s Facebook page.