Celebrations of Canadian Emancipation Day for the three territories will take place virtually on Aug. 31.

Organized by the Nunavut Black History Society and Alianait Arts Festival, the celebration is the first of its kind after the federal government officially recognized Canadian Emancipation Day on March 24, 2021.

While Emancipation Day is actually on Aug. 1, it marks when the Slavery Abolition Act came into effect across the British Empire in 1834.

“This day is an important reminder of Canada’s history of slavery and the injustices forced upon people of African descent and Indigenous people,” the Society said in a Facebook post. “It also serves as a reminder of today’s ongoing struggle against racism and discrimination.”

Online participants can watch cultural performances, speeches and arts and history presentations from Northern Canada.

The festivities kick off for the NWT at 4 p.m. on Facebook Live and YouTube.