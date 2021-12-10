Tuktoyaktuk is down to one active case of Covid-19 and the remaining six in the territory are in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ and Dettah.

Numbers accurate to 9 a.m. Dec. 10 were updated on the GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard. The GNWT’s community tracker is also now fully functional.

The deep cleaning of Magilaluk School is complete and classes will officially resume Dec. 13 at 8:30 a.m.

Parents who are uncomfortable with kids returning so quickly are permitted to keep their child home, but learning packages will be sent home as needed. At the school, new safety precautions are in place, including screening tools for staff and students, occupancy limits in washrooms, limiting visits to teh school, and mandatory masks for staff and students.

Parents will be required to screen their children each morning and keep them home if showing one major or two minor symptoms associated with Covid-19.