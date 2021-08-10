A new restaurant is opening soon in the city of Yellowknife.

Located inside the same building as the Kingpin Bowling Centre and ReLeaf NT, the Hungry Wolf Restaurant hopes to provide citizens with some enjoyable meals that they can sit down and savour.

The restaurant will be in the former Thornton’s.

“We’re going to have about 55 seats in here,” said owner Reginald Drummond. “We’re doing lunches, we’re doing early-bird dinners and then regular dinners. So, we’ve got different ideas to make the place work. Hamburgers and stuff in the day time; burgers, sandwiches, soups.”

Those expecting just another bar and grill will find more from the establishment, providing a fine dining experience as well.

“We’re concentrating more on the fine dining,” said Drummond. “Red wines, beers, regular drinks. It’s not like a bar-bar, let’s put it that way. You’re going to get a couple of draft beers, you’re going to get your main eight beers type of thing, and then we’ll probably have 10 or 12 different types of wines.”

As for why Drummond decided to start up the business? To earn something for himself.

“I’ve been here for 12 years,” said Drummond. “I worked somewhere for 11-and-a-half years, and then left, and decided that maybe it was time to make money for myself instead of somebody else.”

Drummond, 61, has been been a part of the restaurant game since he was 15 years of age.

“We just wanted something that we could do for about 5 or 6 years,” said Drummond. “Then try to think about retiring, but it won’t happen. I won’t retire.”

Hungry Wolf Restaurant will be opening its doors on Sept. 7, but will also be doing a soft opening on the Sept. 4, which will be by invitation only.

Unfortunately for folks wishing to get in for the official date, all invites have been taken in by the Hungry Wolf.