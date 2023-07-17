Nunavut Arctic College will receive $40.3 million in funding from the Government of Nunavut in 2023-24, an increase from $38 million the previous year.

Regionally, the Qikiqtaaluk will get $23.3 million, the Kivalliq’s share is $8.5 million, $4.5 million will go to the Kitikmeot and $4 million will be used by the college’s headquarters.

Other funding comes from third parties — amounting to $25.5 million — and tuition fees and other sources, which contributes approximately $7.5 million.

Nunavut Arctic College finished 2021-22 with a deficit of $2.85 million, leaving an accumulated surplus of $34.7 million, down from $37.6 million the previous year.

Two students graduated from the nursing program in 2022.

Pre-health sciences nurtured three grads.

Twelve students earned their diplomas from the social service worker program in 2022 — seven of them in Cambridge Bay, the other five in Rankin Inlet. They have the option to carry on with the bachelor of social work degree program, which was established between NAC and the Memorial Univeristy of Newfoundland in 2021.

Four students completed the management studies diploma program while four others achieved a certificate.

The office administration program, offered in seven communities, produced 26 grads in seven communities.

Nine students graduated from the environmental technology program.

Three people earned their diplomas through the interpreter translator program while five completed the third year certificate in post diploma.

The fur design and production program had eight students enrolled in the second year in 2021-22.

Five students completed the first year of the jewelry and metalwork program.

Thirteen adult basic education programs were delivered in 23 communities.

Two students finished the second year of Inuit Studies in 2021-22. The program then underwent a comprehensive review, so it wasn’t offered in 2022-23.

The early childhood education diploma program and applied early childhood education certificate program were updated in 2021-22.

The bachelor of education program — known to many as the Nunavut teacher education program (NTEP) was revamped to put greater focus on Inuit language and culture. Offered in partnership with the Memorial University of Newfoundland, the retooled program admitted 74 students in 10 communities in 2020-21.

278 staff, but many vacancies

The college comprised approximately 278 staff in 2021-22 and 57 per cent of positions that were filled were occupied by Inuit employees. However, at the time the annual report was written, there were 124 jobs that were vacant.

In terms of student accommodations, the Nunatta campus in Iqaluit offered 107 family units and 42 single unit students. The Kivalliq campus in Rankin Inlet has 12 family units and 64 single units while the Kitikmeot campus in Cambridge Bay hosts 20 family units and five single units.

The Nunavut Research Institute issued 123 research licences in 2021, which NAC stated was higher than the 81 licences given out in 2020 but “still much lower than the number of licences issued prior to the pandemic.”

32 NS grads

Nunavut Sivuniksavut, a post-secondary institution based in Ottawa, celebrated 32 grauates on May 18. The school offers one and two-year programs designed to empower Inuit youth, including two certificate programs. Nunavut Sivuniksavut has produced several hundred alumni since the program launched in 1985.

