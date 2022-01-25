The federal government has committed $9.8 million to build 29 permanent affordable housing units for the Lutsel K’e Dene First Nation, Deh Gah Got’ie First Nations, and Fort Good Hope Dene Band.

“Our government is doing its part to ensure that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home,” said NWT MP Michael McLeod, a member of the Liberal party, who noted on Tuesday that housing affordability is one of the NWT’s top issues.

This development will empower residents of Fort Providence, Lutsel K’e and Fort Good Hope to “raise families, plan for the future, and live with dignity” he added.

The $9.8 million initiative is part of the $60-million National Housing Co-investment Fund’s investment to address housing needs in the NWT, including building new units, repairing existing ones and reducing overcrowding in current dwellings.

“These new units are a step towards achieving our self-sufficiency for housing. They demonstrate what an Indigenous housing non-profit is able to achieve to support our members and their goals.” said Chief Tommy Kakfwi, of the Fort Good Hope Dene Band and Chair of the Board K’asho Got’ine Housing Society.

“In addition, this project will also allow local businesses to grow and build capacity while providing employment opportunities to our community members.” said Chief Michael Vandell from Deh Gah Got’ie First Nations.

Chief Darryl Marlowe from the Lutsel K’e Dene First Nation said this initiative is “the first steps to battling homelessness and overcrowding in our community.”