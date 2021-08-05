The Government of Canada is providing more than $16.6 million for 15 NWT community infrastructure projects through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream and the Green Infrastructure Stream.

In the NWT, community governments and First Nations will contribute more than $8.7 million toward the jointly-funded projects, it was announced on Aug. 5.

In Tuktoyaktuk, funds will be earmarked for the water treatment plant.

“The water treatment plant upgrade will provide the Incorporated Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk with the proper equipment to ensure that we continue to provide our residents with clean, safe drinking water and meet the national drinking water standards,” said Tuktoyaktuk Mayor Erwin Elias.

In Tulita, construction of the Dene cultural centre will create a gathering place.

“Culture, unity and community are important for Tulita’s Dene community,” the Tulita Land Corporation stated. “Tulita’s Dene cultural centre will provide a unique space for Tulita’s Dene to celebrate and share our history, culture and heritage with the rest of the world.”

According to the Government of Canada, these projects will assist in building and upgrading communities and recreation to improve access to better facilities for Northerners.

Overall, the Government of Canada has invested more than $565 million in 130 infrastructure projects in the NWT.