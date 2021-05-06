Ottawa has made its funding support for the Town of Inuvik’s Midnight Sun Complex Pool official as part of a funding announcement blitz May 6.

Infrastructure and Community Minister Catherine McKenna announced the funding in conjunction with NWT MLA Michael McLeod, GNWT Housing Minister Paulie Chinna and Ka’a’gee Tu First Nation Chief Lloyd Chicot. In total, seven projects are getting a funding boost.

“I am very pleased that with this announcement we are able to demonstrate the continued collaboration between the Federal Government, the Government of the Northwest Territories, our Indigenous Governments and NWT community governments as they work towards enhancing and building sustainable community infrastructure,” said Chinna. “These projects in Kakisa, Inuvik, Fort Simpson, Fort Smith and Hay River will contribute to thriving, resilient northern communities.”

Work on the pool rehabilitation includes repairing or replacing the liner, water supply inlets, the main drains, the pool walls and tiling and the mechanical systems, as well as work on improving deck safety.

Aside from the $562,500 for the pool, a second project in Inuvik is also getting funding. The Inuvialuit Communications Society is receiving $185,625 for upgrades to the Tusaayaksat building. The work will consist of increasing accessibility options for the building, constructing an outdoor programming space, improving connectivity to the building to support video conferencing and renovating the indoor programming space.

Also included in the funding announcement is $225,000 for the Town of Hay River’s water treatment plant project. Funding will go towards a feasibility study to determine how construction of a replacement water treatment system should be implemented. The Village of Fort Simpson is getting over $500,000 for two related projects — $288,750 for rehabilitation of its outdoor pool and $262,500 for the installation of a new community splash park, playground and gathering area.

A walking trail and basketball court in the Town of Fort Smith is getting $309,791 for resurfacing, which consists of replacing the asphalt for an area over 6000 square metres.

Lastly, the community of Kakisa in the Ka’a’gee Tu First Nation is receiving $225,000 for the construction of a cultural arbour centre. The centre will serve numerous communities needs, including meetings, feasts and ceremonies.

“Cultural and recreational centres are at the heart of our communities,” said McKenna. “Federal funding will support seven projects in communities across the Northwest Territories, including construction of a new arbour in the Ka’a’gee Tu First Nation community of Kakisa, a family-focused space to gather for cultural ceremonies and celebrations.

“Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, tackles climate change and builds more inclusive communities.”