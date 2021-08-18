A long-term care facility in Norman Wells has been identified as the site of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said in a statement on Aug. 18 that two cases of the virus were confirmed and linked to the town’s Sahtú Dene Nechá Ko ̨́ Long Term Care Facility.

“Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) has implemented protective measures in long-term care for the duration of COVID-19 pandemic, including continuous masking of all staff and visitors, vaccination, and visitor screening questionnaires, and limitations to numbers of visitors,” said CPHO Dr. Kami Kandola.

Kandola said that the facility has been closed to visitors since Aug. 15 because of community transmission in the region.

On Tuesday, the CPHO and health authority initiated further outbreak response measures including site-wide testing for staff and residents and enhanced cleaning.