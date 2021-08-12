Inuvik’s worst-kept secret is out. After several contenders for mayor brought their name forward, incumbent Mayor Natasha Kulikowski has announced her intentions not to re-apply for the job.

Citing time commitments from always on nature of the job, she essentially appears to need a break. And for good reason: Inuvik is losing a highly effective chief magistrate.

You don’t have to look very hard to see the results of her three years of leadership. Construction of a baseball diamond and soccer field, promised well into the last decade, are finally wrapping up this summer. Inuvik’s new centrepiece, the performance pavilion, is now standing tall and in frequent use, with a visitors centre not far away. The sun sparkles on the new Gateway sign as you drive in on the Dempster. Another improvement the town has been able to source cash for under her watch include widening of the Breynat Road intersection, which will be completed over the next few years.

Much of her work has been higher level than buildings, however. Under Kulikowski, town council passed several motions to bring town policy in line with recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and establish better cultural sensitivity training for employees. The town established strategic priorities and met them, completing nine out of 14 goals in three years, moving the dial forward on a number of important projects.

Kulikowski also was a strong advocate for youth and minorities trying to advance their goals, helping the Western Arctic Youth Collective successfully apply for an Arctic Inspiration Prize. The group has gone on to support wellness trips, youth camps and educational training over the summer. Her work helping the LGTBTQ2S+ population of Inuvik feel more at home has also seen great results. Throughout her term, she also regularly hosted a free workout twice a week, though after Covid-19 forced the group to move to the Midnight Sun Complex the workout has a $6 charge for expenses.

She also was a stoic and steady leader in the face of challenges, most notably providing a strong example during the Covid-19 pandemic, but also in advocating for the Inuvik Satellite Station Facility to get their licence after a long, three year wait. She lead the charge when NAV Canada initiated a service review of Mike Zubko Airport, threatening to shut down its graveyard shift. After a mountain of letters and endless hours of phone calls, the late-night shift still stands.

Her ongoing efforts to engage with the public at large were seen in her friendly demeanor at grocery stores or at the legion, and she even hosted lunch with the mayor for people to discuss their opinions or cook up new ideas.

At just about every major event, Town of Inuvik hosted or not, you could expect to find her there, celebrating the town and the people within it.

Though I don’t expect we’ve seen the last of her, Kulikowski has definitely earned a break. Both of the contenders for mayor have spoken highly of their experience working with her. I think it’s safe to say that her leadership will be greatly missed in 2022.