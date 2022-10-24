RCMP say they’ve intercepted a shipment of illegal alcohol bound for Fort McPherson.

A news release issued Oct. 24 states that RCMP were tipped off about a vehicle headed towards the hamlet on Oct. 21. Police conducted a traffic stop on the Dempster Highway within the 25 kilometre radius of the hamlet office, which limits the amount of alcohol that can be brought into the community.

Police pulled over a vehicle and upon searching it found three flats of beer, three large bottles of Captain Morgan rum and 102 bottles of vodka with a volume of 750 ml each.

“Stemming the flow of illegal drugs and alcohol in our Northern communities is a policing priority and the effort of Fort McPherson detachment in preventing this amount of alcohol from getting into the community is an example of the RCMP’s commitment to that priority” said Staff-Sgt. Bruce McGregor.

Fort McPherson’s liquor restrictions read

“No person shall bring into the restricted area, in any seven-day period, within a radius of 25km of the Tetlit Co-op Store of the Hamlet:

a quantity of spirits in excess of 2,280 ml; and no person shall operate within the restricted area a vehicle having two or more occupants and transporting a quantity of spirits that exceed 4,560 ml.

The restriction does not apply to a person authorized by the hamlet council to bring into the restricted area a greater quantity of spirits for consumption at a wedding, community event or other special occasion.”

RCMP say an adult male passenger who was in the vehicle is currently facing charges under the NWT Liquor Act Regulations, but the Mounties did not disclose the identity of the person charged or a court date.