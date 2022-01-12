The territory recorded its first Omicron-related hospitalization Jan. 11, according to the GNWT’s online COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 the Dashboard noted 1072 active cases of the virus, 875 of which are new within the last week—599 of those were reported in Yellowknife.

The most recent exposure notices from public health include the following sites:

NWT Brewing Company / The Woodyard Brewhouse & Eatery

Jan. 8 between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Jan. 7 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Jan. 6 between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Jan. 5 between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m

Yellowknife Vaccine Clinic all day on Jan. 7

Canadian North Flight 238 from Edmonton to Yellowknife: Rows 16 – 22 on Jan. 7

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer advises those who may have been exposed to self-monitor for symptoms and arrange for testing if it’s available.

Should you develop symptoms, public health asks you to take a rapid test, if available, or arrange for a test. If the at-home test comes out positive, public health requires that you self-isolate immediately and contact Protect NWT by calling 8-1-1 or emailing protectnwt@gov.nt.ca.