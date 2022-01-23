Mother Sky lays in a corner kennel at the SPCA cradling her six tiny black puppies. Despite being a week old, they each have a name; there’s Will, Carlton, Phil, Ashley, Hillary, and Vivian—all characters in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The Fresh Prince pups, as they are known by shelter staff, will benefit from the $15,000 donated to the NWT SPCA in honour of Hollywood veteran and animal lover, Betty White.

On Jan, 17, a viral fundraiser called #TheBettyWhiteChallenge urged people to donate to their local shelter in honour of what would have been her 100th birthday.

Within 24 hours, the NWT SPCA received 320 individual donations, with the highest single donation of $500. They continue to accept donations in White’s name.

“Holy cow!” said Nicole Spencer, SPCA president, when the donations poured in from around the country. “Every rescue needs money, and it’s always needed. We certainly do.”

This isn’t the first time Canadians have come together for one day to boost the NWT SPCA. The last Giving-Tuesday event, on Dec. 21, 2021, drew a record-breaking $58,000.

It’s a big operation; the shelter serves all 33 communities in the NWT on a lean budget. Currently, the shelter houses 17 dogs, eight cats, and one mouse named Stuart. An additional 45 to 50 animals are placed within their foster care program.

Many animals arrive into the shelter’s care with health problems including worms, injuries and infections. Donations fund vaccinations, neutering and other medical care.

The shelter also seeks donations in the form of towels, collars, food and volunteers for various tasks including walking dogs, petting cats and cleaning. A full list of their needs is available on their website.

“Betty White spent her life tirelessly promoting animal rights. I don’t think this would have happened if not for her,” said Spencer. “We will do this every year.”

In about eight weeks the Prince pups will be ready for adoption by community that made their care possible.