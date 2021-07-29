The Department of Lands handed out more than 20 notices to occupants of illegal cabins in the Yellowknife area in the last month.

Between June 15 and July 15 four notices were served in the South Slave along with nine in the Dehcho while nine second notices were issued in the North Slave.

Occupants have 30 days after they receive the first notice to contact the Department. The Department of Lands indicated legal action would be taken should occupants fail to contact them. The Department’s next action, failing a response from the occupant(s) is to issue a Notice of Trespass on the property. Should people be discovered on the property following that, they may be charged under the Territorial Lands Act.