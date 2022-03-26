Heading into an ambitious jamboree season, Covid-19 cases are continuing to skyrocket in the Beaufort Delta, with 220 cases across the region going into the weekend.

In the last seven days, the GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard reads an increase of 117 cases in Inuvik, 39 in Aklavik, 33 in Tuktoyaktuk, 17 in Fort McPherson, 29 in Paulatuk, two in Tsiigehtchic and one in Ulukhaktok, accurate to March 25. The GNWT updates community numbers Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Anyone with a Covid-19 infection is required to isolate for seven full days and wear a mask in all public places for an additional three days — assuming symptoms stop. The isolation period begins at the day of the positive reading or becoming symptomatic, whichever happens first.

Household contacts of a person with Covid-19 are also required to isolate for seven days and wear a mask for an additional three days. The isolation period for household members begins the day the person infected tests positive to begins experiencing symptoms, whichever happened first.

Inuvik’s Midnight Sun Complex was bustling with activity over the last two weeks with the Gwich’in and IRC Cup hockey tournaments. Both tournaments had mask requirements for audience members.