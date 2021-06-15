A Behchoko man, first thought to be missing, has been located deceased around the Frank Channel area, alongside his canoe.

It’s believed that he drowned.

On June 10, Behchoko RCMP were advised of an overdue 42-year-old man who had departed by canoe earlier in the week. He never arrived at his destination, and had not been heard from in several days.

RCMP launched an investigation, and engaged local search and rescue teams once the man was not found to be in any of the locations he frequents.

After obtaining a description of the man’s canoe and gear, police and community volunteers flew over Behchoko by helicopter.

The man was found around 7 p.m. the same evening next to a canoe matching the description.

He was transported by boat back to Behchoko. The police are assisting the chief coroner with the Coroners Act investigation and a post-mortem examination has been ordered.

RCMP expressed condolences to the man’s family, friends and the community. The officers also thanked all who helped to locate him and bring him back to Behchoko.