A man who was missing over the weekend is alive and in good spirits, according to Fort McPherson RCMP.

Police say they were called out around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 after the man had not returned from his camp, which was 40 kilometres away on the Husky Channel.

RCMP say the individual, whose identity has not been released, did not report in to people in town, which was his usual practice.

Excessive ice on the river surface the following morning prevented searching for the man by boat and freezing rain kept search and rescue grounded over the next day. On Monday, rescuers tried to reach the man’s camp by all-terrain vehicle, which also proved impossible with the environmental conditions.

Finally, two of the man’s family rented a helicopter and located the missing individual on the shoreline of Husky Channel on Oct. 15, about halfway to his camp. He his boat was stuck in the ice, but he was not injured.

RCMP are reminding residents that travel on waterways at this time of year is very dangerous and therefore should be avoided unless absolutely necessary. They also extended thanks to community volunteers from Fort McPherson and Tsiigetchic, Inuvik CASARA, and Canadian Helicopters for the assistance in locating the missing man.