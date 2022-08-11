During the early morning, at 1:08 a.m. on August 10, Yellowknife RCMP received a report of a break and enter at the Downtown Liquor Store in Yellowknife.

Following an investigation at the scene, police identified two suspects who broke in and stole a small quantity of alcohol and some loose change.

A 16 year-old male youth was arrested near the scene and faces a charge of break and enter.

The youth was released to appear in court at a later date.

As well, an adult male is currently being sought by police in relation to this break and enter.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website. In the event of an emergency call, 911.

This is the second break and enter at the liquor store in a two week timeframe as another occurred on July 28. Police were investigating the incident at that time, seeking an unknown 5’5” 21-year-old man.