Yellowknife RCMP made two arrests over the long weekend relating to thefts from vehicles.

The first, on Sept. 3 at 2:15 a.m., occurred when the police were on patrol and located a man rummaging through a vehicle on Finlayson Drive.

Officers stopped and detained the individual, who was determined not to be the owner of the vehicle.

The 22-year-old was arrested and faces multiple charges, including trespass by night, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

The man was jailed.

The following day at 8:38 p.m., Yellowknife RCMP received a report that a resident witnessed a person break into their vehicle on Williams Avenue.

Police arrived and investigated. They apprehended a youth without incident.

The 16-year-old faces multiple charges, including theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a court order.

The accused is being held in custody.

“Vehicle entries and thefts continue throughout the City of Yellowknife,” the RCMP stated. “Residents are urged to ensure that vehicles are locked whenever they are unoccupied. A 9 p.m. routine of locking vehicles and securing property is also encouraged as a way to prevent thefts.”

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.