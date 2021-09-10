The day shelter on 50 Street is closing due to a staffing shortage linked to the pandemic.

The overnight sobering centre will remain in operation, according to a notice posted by the NWT Health and Social Services Authority.

The day shelter will be closed for breakfast and lunchtime food distribution. Showers, bathrooms and dinner will be available at the Salvation Army.

“This is a rapidly developing situation,” the post reads. “The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority is standing up daily meetings with local NGOs/shelter operators to ensure collaboration and coordination of services. While the day shelter is closed breakfast and lunchtime food distribution will continue from the Day Shelter/Sobering Centre location, and basic services (showers, bathrooms) and dinner will be available at the Salvation Army.

“Services will return to normal when staffing improves.”