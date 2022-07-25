The Pangnirtung Health Centre will be temporarily closed from August 1 to 7 while they contend with staff shortages. During which paramedics will still be available to provide on site to give emergent care for those whose lives are under threat.

Calls to the health centre will be directed to virtual, online support services or they may be automatically forwarded to other communities. There may be delays on the phone for those who need medical care, but callers are recommended to stay on the line.

While there will be support staff to help in filling prescriptions, residents are still encouraged to get their refills before the health centre closure. Support staff will also be assisting in medical travel.

Nunavut’s Department of Health stated they are working with their governmental and territorial partners to “ensure Nunavummiut have access to necessary health services while addressing staff shortage.”