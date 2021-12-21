Two cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Pangnirtung, according to chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson.

“These cases were identified late yesterday, and confirmatory results are expected later today. It is highly unlikely that these are false positive results, and we must act accordingly,” Patterson said. “At this time, we do not know which variant this is, but in light of the threat of Omicron, we are tightening public health measures in the community to limit possible spread to other communities. We will know the variant strain within approximately a week.”

Effective immediately in Pangnirtung:

-All travel in and out of the community is restricted to essential purposes only.

-Outdoor gatherings are restricted to 50 people.

-Indoor gatherings in dwellings are limited to 10 people, plus household members.

-Indoor public gatherings, including conference spaces and community halls are limited to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity.

-Libraries, galleries and museums are limited to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, and no group tours are allowed.

-Gyms and fitness centres are limited to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity whichever is less, for solo workouts only.

-Places of worship are limited to 50 people or 25 per cent capacity, with no singing allowed.

-Arenas are limited to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less, plus 50 spectators.

-Restaurants are limited to 25 per cent capacity. No karaoke, dancing, or live music.

-Group counselling sessions are limited to 10 people.

-Parks remain open but on-site buildings must close.

-Schools can open under these restrictions when classes resume after the holiday

break.

Anyone who develops Covid-19 symptoms is advised to call the Covid hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT or notify their community health centre right away by telephone. Please do not go to the health centre in person.