A state-of-the-art, net-zero emissions duplex capable of reducing the Inuvik’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) by thousands of tons per year has been developed by Parks Canada.

Now to convince the Town of Inuvik to let them build it.

Canada’s National Park service may not be the first thing one thinks of when it comes to designing new homes, but with the federal government aggressively working to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, Parks Canada is trying to lead the way. Field unit superintendent David Ebert said the vast majority of the federal agency’s annual GHG emissions come from its office buildings and the more than 50 houses it maintains for its employees across the North.

“We’re not like a lot of other Parks Canada operations where we’ve got a lot of infrastructure,” he said. “So we wanted a house that’s designed for the Arctic, built for the Arctic and can be maintained in the Arctic.”

But residents of the Carmichael neighbourhood of Inuvik objected to the agency’s proposal to build a duplex there, saying it wouldn’t fit with the single home character of the area.

To date, two applications to vary the zoning regulations from Parks Canada have been unsuccessful. A first request was turned down by a unanimous council vote last May after numerous homeowners in Carmichael voiced opposition to the project and a second presentation to Town Council Dec. 13 was withdrawn before council could vote it down.

So Parks Canada is going back to the drawing board.

“We heard the comments, concerns and ideas the councillors had, as well as feedback from the community, so we’ve agreed to withdraw the application for now and talk to the town about alternative locations,” Ebert said. “Parks Canada is certainly willing to work with the community to find a solution that allows us to build an energy efficient staff house but also responds to the concerns we heard.”

In spite of the setbacks, Ebert said Parks Canada is committed to building its net-zero home in Inuvik and will be looking at ways to improve the design to make it more amicable for the neighbourhood.

“On our side, I don’t think we communicated very well what we were trying to do and how we were different from other projects that were proposed in the neighbourhood,” he said. “But it became clear there are still some concerns.”

A long story

Currently, Parks Canada houses its Inuvik employees in six houses it acquired from Public Works back in the 1980s. The homes, Ebert admitted, are in serious state of decline and are tremendously energy inefficient.

To rectify this, the agency purchased two south-facing lots from the Town of Inuvik with the intent of constructing a net-zero home and then hired a firm to design the building. A duplex straddling two lots, the two-story building features connected utilities to save power and conserve heat, thick walls for insulation and solar panels to pull power from the 24 hours of sunlight that bake the area each summer, the building would reduce the town’s carbon footprint by 17 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

When approached, Town administration responded favourably to the project and sold Parks two vacant lots for the project.

“When we started the net-zero project, we talked to the town about the requirements of the south facing lot and needing two lots side-by-side,” he said. “At the time, there weren’t any lots zoned for a duplex unoccupied and available, so they identified Carmichael Drive as an option where we could go with a conditional-use permit and get a variance on the zoning to allow for a duplex.

If the building works as planned, it could set a new standard for housing for Parks employees and other federal employees in the north. Ebert noted the design could be made available to other federal agencies and governments to reduce their carbon footprints.

“Basically Parks Canada owns this design, but we’re looking to make it available to any other government department that’s interested in building a house in the Arctic,” he said. “Inuvik has the advantage of being connected by the Dempster Highway, so logistics are a little bit easier than building elsewhere, so this was going to be our first attempt to take one of these houses from the paper plan to the actual construction.

He said they’re very well insulated, which is a key factor in maintaining energy efficiency. There’s solar panels involved to the project and the way the windows are positioned there’s ambient heating from the sun. Facing south maximizes the sunlight you get on the house every day.

“As you probably know, something on paper is one thing but the actual experience building it is another.”