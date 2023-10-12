Pastor Courage Nyathi of Yellowknife’s Seventh-day Adventist Church has a message he hopes will benefit any citizens still suffering financially in the aftermath of the wildfires.

Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) is “the disaster management arm, the global humanitarian organization of the Seventh-day Adventist Church,” said Nyathi. “ADRA Canada secured funds to help those in our community who have financial challenges as a result of the wildfires, through loss of employment, employment reduction, etc…. which they will make immediately available to anyone who applies.”

That is, however, pending a review of the application.

ADRA goes into areas in more than 130 countries where there have been disasters.

The aim of these funds, said Nyathi, is to “provide basic assistance to those struggling right now… we need people to know that we don’t discriminate [based on faith]. This would be a one-time funds disbursement on a first-come, first-served basis to any Yellowknife resident(s) with proof of residence.”

Decisions about the allocation of funds will be made on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the number of people in a given household.

The aim is to disperse funds electronically, however, the organization indicated it will work with those who might have challenges in that regard.

Residents can access the application form online by going to https://form.jotform.com/232687372596269.

The deadline for applications is Oct. 14, and those with more questions can call directly at 867-873-6767.