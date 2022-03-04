Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada has chosen Naomi Tatty, a community advocate and altruistic fundraiser from Iqaluit, as its Inuk Woman of the Year.

The selection, made by Pauktuutit’s board of directors, was announced on Friday afternoon.

Tatty, who is fluent in Inuktitut and English, was nominated because of her “tireless volunteer work assisting Inuit families in need across Canada and advocacy for Inuit culture and wellbeing,” Pauktuutit stated, adding that she’s also a strong advocate on the issue of tuberculosis in Inuit communities.

She’s come to the aid of many Nunavummiut by raising funds to cover the cost of travel and funeral expenses when a loved one dies.

“Always give a helping hand and treat people with respect,” Tatty urged others.

A customer service agent at Canadian North, she helps reinforce the Inuit culture by sharing her sewing skills and promoting Inuktitut.

Emelia Angnatok, a high school student and aspiring nurse from Nain, Labrador, was named Pauktuutit’s Young Inuk Woman of the Year.

Gerri Sharpe, interim president of Pauktuutit, said the annual awards celebrate the achievements of Inuit women and all of their contributions to communities and culture.

“The winners for this year have demonstrated strength, resilience, and compassion during an incredibly challenging year as our community continues to battle outbreaks of Covid-19. They inspire us and deserve to be recognized,” said Sharpe.