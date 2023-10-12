An ambulance was called Thursday morning after an apparent accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle near N.J. Macpherson School.

It was unclear if the pedestrian was a student at the school. Paramedics were observed tending to the pedestrian under a blanket at the intersection of Finlayson Drive and Range Lake Road at around 8:30 a.m.

“I approached the scene on foot, and saw a person – a small person – lying on the street being asked by paramedics ‘where did you get hit’,” said one witness who was on his way to work.

The commuter further described the scene.

“There was a construction crew working near the intersection sort of directing traffic, but an ambulance immediately showed up. I think it was a boy, covered by a blanket, right in the middle of the road.”

A stationary car was observed near the intersection, with the pedestrian in question right in the middle of the crossing.

Several concerned bystanders were observed on scene before the ambulance arrived attending to the victim. A few minutes later a Municipal Enforcement vehicle arrived and began managing traffic.

City spokesperson Sarah Sibley told NNSL Media that the incident involved an administrative car belonging to the Yellowknife Fire Division and that the pedestrian was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Sibley said no further information would be released.