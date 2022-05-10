A recent NWT Supreme Court lawsuit is claiming nearly $740,000 in outstanding fees from the City of Yellowknife related to multiple sponsorship deals.

Stream Three Inc. is a company based in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. that markets and sells “naming rights, advertising, sponsorships, pouring rights, and memberships,” according to court documents. Since January 2017, it has been the City’s exclusive partner for “sponsorship managing, marketing and sales,” according to the same documents.

Late last month, the company filed a suit against the City of Yellowknife in the Supreme Court of the NWT; In it, the company claims nearly $740,000, plus costs, in outstanding fees and damages from the City.

About $449,000 of these claims are related to invoices the company says the City has not paid between October 2020 and April 2022. By far the most significant of these claims is an invoice for $400,000 dated March 15, 2022, although the filing does not say what this invoice was for.

The filing says the City terminated the agreement “by way of repudiation,” meaning it failed to uphold its end of the agreement. Following this, another $64,000 is related to sponsorship deals whose terms had not yet expired, while $176,000 is for terms that were meant to be renewed for another term.

Many of these failed obligations, the lawsuit claims, were due to the Covid-19 pandemic: The closing or restricting of access to facilities like the Multiplex and Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, for example, negatively impacted sponsorship deals at these locations.

However, the lawsuit alleges the City did not properly compensate for these lost opportunities, by failing to keep sponsors properly informed, failing to implement compensation plans, and failing to implement mitigation plans suggested by Three Stream.

“More than anything else, people detest being disregarded or deceived,” the lawsuit reads.

Neither Three Stream’s director, William Montgomery, nor the City of Yellowknife responded to a request for comment.