Nunavut RCMP are warning the public about potent crack cocaine being distributed in Iqaluit.

Qikiqtani General Hospital has taken in patients who have been suffering seizures as a result of crack. The substance has as a brownish hue and has been described as a ‘black rock.’

The RCMP noted that the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects the person calling for emergency help and the person having an overdose from drug possession charges. The police are asking anyone to call for emergency help (867-979-4422) if they see someone overdosing on crack cocaine or other drugs.

RCMP are asking anyone who has any information on illicit drugs to contact them directly, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or by submitting a secure web tip at www.nwtnutips.com, or texting NWTNUTIPs and your message to 274637.