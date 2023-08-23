The City of Yellowknife and the NWT SPCA are joining forces to ensure adequate care is provided for pets left behind at residences.

“In the urgency of evacuating, some pets were left behind in homes. Currently, the SPCA is providing water and food to pets in homes that have been identified through contact with the SPCA. However, based on the number of requests for pet support and the unknown timeline that evacuees may be out of their homes, we are now working to assist with retrieving pets from homes,” the City of Yellowknife stated in a Wednesday morning news release.

The municipality has posted a “pet retrieval form” on its website, which can be found here.

Residents can fill out the form to have their dog, cat or other animal checked on. The paperwork requires the consent of the homeowner or tenant.

“Teams including Municipal Enforcement Division members, a locksmith, and animal care specialists, will go into homes to ensure the safety of pets. A plan will be made by staff about how to continue care for the animal, based on information in the form provided by the owner,” the city stated.