People are returning home to Hay River following the lifting of the mandatory evacuation and now, the hope is that pets can also return home.

The Hay River Animal Shelter has been busier than normal over the last couple of weeks trying to house and rescue pets who were found by those who stayed behind.

Kori Bourne, owner and manager of the animal shelter, said several volunteers stepped up to help housing those animals that came into its care with lots of help from the NWT SPCA as well.

“NWTSPCA was instrumental in helping us find accommodation for our cats and a couple of dogs that went to Yellowknife with a couple of volunteers during the initial evacuation,” she said.

Bourne said six of those rescued cats were given rabies vaccinations while in care, something that only happens when a travelling veterinarian comes to town every six weeks or so.

Pets from the K’atl’odeeche First Nation were among those rescued as well and Bourne said the Hay River Fire Department helped with those animals.

“Most pets that were left behind were rounded up by a couple of volunteers from the fire department – ones they were able to catch or safely access – and they were brought to the shelter or went into a foster home,” she said.

Both the shelter and NWT SPCA in Yellowknife housed however many animals it could, but it wasn’t possible to get every animal under their roofs.

Bourne said kennels and pet day cares in both Hay River and Yellowknife played a huge role on making sure rescued animals were kept safe.

“Leon and Leslie Bouchard with Paws-a-Lot in Hay River, Mona Asels with her kennel facility in Hay River, and Linda and Garth Carman with their big garage to help with cats in Hay River,” she said. “Borealis Kennels and Qimmiq Kennels in Yellowknife also helped.”

The Carmans eventually moved the cats to another building just outside of town with Elliot Merz-Wood, Bourne added, but they were always kept safe.

Plenty of help was also received from people in town, she added.

“We received a lot of help from businesses with donations of pet food, as well as donations from community members of Hay River and support from the Hay River Animal Welfare Society,” she said.

Bourne said most of the cats and some dogs have been re-united with their owners, while those still in foster care will remain there until it’s safe for their owners to return home.

It was a stressful time for volunteers, she added, but working together made all the difference.

“We all worked together and communicated together as much as we could during this stressful time,” she said. “We helped each other out and it has made the difference in ensuring all the animal needs were met.”