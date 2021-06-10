Online bookings for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations are temporarily unavailable.

The website, operated by the NWT Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) currently lists no available vaccination dates for Pfizer for the next several months.

SEE MORE: NTHSSA vaccine bookings

“We’re scheduling clinics and we have to add dates. People should just keep checking back. As dates are added they’ll become available,” said NTHSSA spokesperson David Maguire.

School clinics will be ongoing, but public appointment openings will be added to the website as they’re confirmed.

“I expect Friday or Monday more bookings should be added,” Maguire said.

Advertisement

It previously offered bookings in two-week time frames but high demand saw bookings fill up within hours and the time frames became tighter.

The site does however list available bookings for Moderna vaccinations.

The NWT’s Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination program, intended for youth aged 12 to 17 began in early May.