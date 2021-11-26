Nunavut’s Health Minister John Main on Nov. 26 has announced the Pfizer Covid-19 pediatric vaccine for children ages five to 11 is expected to arrive in the territory this weekend.

The Pfizer pediatric vaccine is similar to the ones for those aged 12 and older, but are given in smaller doses with longer wait times between doses.

Main said the vaccine expected to arrive is safe, effective and provides more protection to Nunavummiut as a whole against the Coronavirus.

“I encourage parents to have informed, meaningful conversations with their children and book appointments with their health centre as soon as the schedule is made available,” said Main.

There will initially be enough vaccines to provide a first dose to kids five to 11, with second doses to be given around eight weeks after the first.

Appointments in Iqaluit for those five to 11 can start on Nov. 29, parents and guardians will have to give consent prior to vaccination.

This is the next step for Nunavut’s fight against Covid-19, says Nunavut’s chief public health officer Dr. Micheal Patterson.

“The vaccine has been safely administered to more than three million children around the world and has been shown to reduce the chance of serious illness and (reduce) the spread of the virus to family members not eligible for vaccination,” said Patterson.

Together Nunavummiut ages five to 11 account for approximately 15 per cent of Nunavut’s population. As of Nov. 23, around 82 per cent of Nunavummiut 12 and over have been fully vaccinated.

Covid-19 vaccines also continue to be available to Nunavummiut 12 and older, to get vaccinated contact your local health centre or Iqaluit Public Health.