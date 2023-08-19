Internet, phone and cell service has been restored in Enterprise, Fort Resolution, Fort Smith and Hay River, Northwestel announced Friday evening.

“Temporary repairs are in place and we continue to work to restore the remaining communities. We want to thank the technicians who have worked in very difficult conditions to complete this important work,” reads a news release.

Still without service are Jean Marie River and Kakisa.

Inuvik, Tuktoyaktuk, Aklavik, Tsiigehtchic and Fort McPherson have a compromised level of service that Northwestel describes as “congested.”

“Wildfire activity continues along the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Link and the area remains inaccessible to work crews. Telecommunications services in the Beaufort Delta region remain available but congested. We are hopeful the situation on the ground will improve soon,” the company stated.