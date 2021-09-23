While much of the country completed their annual Terry Fox runs remotely, in the Beaufort Delta is was business as usual as schools and communities came together to complete the run for Terry. Chief Paul Niditchie School in Tsiigehtchic raised $600 for their Sept. 17 run and the Town of Inuvik raised $1,385, with 31 participants and eight volunteers, during their Sept. 19 run. Beautiful fall weather and light winds made for a wonderful couple of days to walk.